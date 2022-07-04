Woman seriously injured with she 'darted' into car's path near Marietta Square, police say

Police said a woman has serious injuries after a car struck her at about 3:18 a.m. Saturday west of Marietta Square.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was crossing North Marietta Parkway near Mill Street outside a crosswalk. She "darted" into the path of a Mitsubishi Mirage, according to an official statement.

The 23-year-old driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Emergency personnel took the pedestrian to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Police did not provide additional updates on her condition Monday afternoon.

The Marietta Police Department is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call at 770-794-5344.