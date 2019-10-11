Woman sentenced to life for murder of 'Tin Man' street performer

A 44-year-old woman has been convicted of the 2016 murder of a homeless street performer known as “Tin Man” in Atlanta.

Lucianna Fox (Fulton County District Attorney's Office / Supplied)

Lucianna Fox was found guilty of killing Leory Midyette on Nov. 5, 2016, during a road rage incident at the entrance to the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station parking lot, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Midyette was pushing a cart full of stuff when he blocked the way for Fox to enter the MARTA station. Police said Fox rammed her car twice into the Midyette’s cart before driving off.

Midyette ran after her and confront her at a nearby stop sign. That’s when prosecutors said Fox pulled a silver handgun and shot Midyette from two feet away. She then put the gun on the hood and wait for the police.

Midyette died from the gunshot wound to his chest.

Prosecutors said the whole incident was caught by surveillance video and Fox was arrested at the scene.

Midyette was known as the “Tin Man” because of the silver paint and silver clothing he wore while performing for tips on the street. He had just finished a day’s performance when he encountered Fox.

Fox was also convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was sentenced to life in prison plus five years to serve.