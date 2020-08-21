Woman reunites with Clayton Police officers who saved her life in 2015

She survived a brutal attack at the hands of her ex-husband in 2015 and Friday, Rahneika McQueen personally thanked the Clayton County Police officers who helped save her life.

"It's been five years and I just--this is one last thing I wanted to do to close the chapter on it--just thank the officers and put a face to every name and tell them how much me and my family appreciate them," McQueen explained.

She reached out to the Clayton County Police Department and requested a chance to meet the responding officers from August 6, 2015. That was the day McQueen's ex slashed her throat and stabbed her multiple times inside her home. Her children were there during the attack and McQueen's oldest daughter dialed 911.

"The dispatcher, my daughter wanted to thank her personally because she helped her through that day. She always talks about her to this day," said McQueen. "She really, really helped my daughter."

McQueen handwrote a heartfelt thank you note to all the officers and presented each of them with a small gift.

"I just wanted to show them my gratitude, especially with the climate going on right now with the community and feeling like police are against us. I know for a fact that the police officers who helped me that day, if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here and I just want to show my gratitude to Clayton County because there are good officers out here," McQueen said."

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said it mean a lot to have community members show their appreciation.

"I know it's our job. These fine men and women know it's their job, but just to hear someone express that appreciation goes a long way and this is monumental," Chief Roberts explained.

According to police, they arrested McQueen attacker a short distance from the scene and charged him with several crimes, including aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 32 years in jail and another 35 on probation.

