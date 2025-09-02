Woman rescued from Snellville house fire dies

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A woman who was rescued from a house fire in Gwinnett County died at the hospital. (GCFD)

The Brief Fire crews responded around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to multiple 911 calls reporting the fire at a home in the 2200 block of Eastwood Drive. Crews began battling the fire while some firefighters went into the house to find a person who was reportedly trapped. Firefighters found an elderly woman inside the home and carried her out. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.



An elderly woman who was rescued from a weekend house fire in Snellville has died, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

What we know:

Fire crews responded around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to multiple 911 calls reporting the fire at a home in the 2200 block of Eastwood Drive. Callers told dispatchers they could see fire coming from the garage and smoke rising from the crawlspace. Callers said they believed someone was trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found downed power lines in the driveway and heavy fire coming from the garage of the single-story home. Crews began battling the fire while some firefighters went into the house to find the person trapped.

During their search, firefighters found an elderly woman inside the home and carried her out. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 6:13 p.m., but remained on scene for an extended period to extinguish hot spots and monitor air quality. Additional medical crews were brought in to assist with firefighter rehabilitation.

One other resident was not home at the time of the fire. He told officials that neighbors had notified him of the blaze.

Dig deeper:

A fire investigator determined the blaze began in the garage. The official cause remains under investigation.