Woman rescued from fiery I-85 crash has message for those who saved her

An Atlanta mother of three is recovering in the hospital after a fiery crash that almost took her life. The woman was pulled from her burning car by a group of strangers who stopped to help along I-85 near Chamblee-tucker Road.



"It was surreal," said crash victim Pamela Bradley. "That's they type of thing you see on TV, you see happening to other people, but for it to happen to me, it's like 'wow'," said Bradley.

As the mother of three sat in her hospital bed, she said it was hard to remember how she ended up there.

"Somehow, I ended up spinning out of control, I ended up by the wall," said Bradley. "Then I look left, and I saw a white truck coming."

She said she lost control while driving on I-85 on Friday. Then, a tow truck slammed into her car head on. "At that point, it was one of those, 'What am I to do?'" said Bradley.

That's when she says she blacked out. As her car caught on fire, a group of strangers came to her rescue, cutting her out of the car:

"These people didn't wait on help to come. They were my help, they're the reason I'm here," said Bradley.

Bradley was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries including a collapsed lung, a laceration on her kidney, and a smashed pelvis.

"I have fractured bones in my pelvis, my femur was broken," said Bradley. "Actually on the scene, it had popped out and popped back in," said Bradley. She said now, she is in excruciating pain.

She and her family saw the video on FOX 5 Atlanta of the daring rescue.

"In spite of what happened, I made it, I made it, I'm still here to live another day," said Bradley.

"Just to see how the event took place, it was heartbreaking," said the father of Bradley's children, Tylunti Bradley.

"It's a reminder that you're here, I have a purpose, and God isn't done with me, he's not done," said Bradley.

Bradley has a reminder to those out there who helped her when they didn't have to.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so thankful for each and every one of you," said Bradley. "It means the world to me to know that there's good people, and you guys are amazing," said Bradley.

Bradley said her recovery will last months, starting with several more weeks in the hospital. The family started a Go Fund Me to help Bradley cover expenses while she's unable to work. If you'd like to donate, click HERE.