Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Woman rescued after tree crushed her car in Atlanta, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
A large oak tree and power lines fell on this car on Donald Lee Hollowell at Eugenia Street in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue said a woman was injured Sunday morning after a fallen tree and power lines landed on her car. 

Firefighters pulled the woman from the wreckage on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Eugenia Street in northwest Atlanta. 

Video from the scene showed parts of the tree caved in the windshield and roof of a Lexus sedan. 

Officials have not released what caused the tree to fall.

There was heavy rain and wind overnight across the region as tropical depression Claudette swept through metro Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta will provide updates on the woman's condition and details on what investigators believe led up to the accident. 

