One-two punch: Tropical system, cold front to bring heavy rain to North Georgia

The week will end a little warmer, but dry. That will change this Father's Day Weekend with a one-two punch of rain as a tropical system is expected to bring several inches of rain to north Georgia this weekend and a cold front expected to move through on Tuesday.

Friday will be a little warmer with temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s under sunny skies. Enjoy it while it lasts. The week will also end the cooler overnight temperatures and the dry weather seen over the last week as all eyes turn towards the tropics.

Saturday will see a rise in humidity and could see some showers and thunderstorms being pushed ahead of that tropical system during the late-night hours.

The heaviest rain will pass through north Georgia Sunday into Monday morning. The amount of rain, how long it will last, and the timing is all dependent on how developed the system becomes.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is still calling this "Potential Tropical Cyclone Three" with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph at the surface. Forecasters said it is still not organized enough to be called a tropical depression. A subtropical or tropical depression or even storm will likely form either late Thursday or early Friday morning.

The center of the system is located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and is moving north at 9 mph. The storm is expected to pick up speed.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida line, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans. Those areas could start seeing tropical storm conditions starting late Friday or early Saturday morning.

Some models are showing 3 to 7 inches of rain, but some isolated areas could see upwards of 8 to 12 inches. The rain chance increases further north in Georgia. Flash flooding and minor flooding of low-lying areas, as well as areas along area waterways, are possible.

Some of those storms could produce spin-up tornadoes that are typical of landfilling tropical systems.

That first punch will move out by Monday morning, but moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to push through the state again on Tuesday with a cold front pushing into the state.

It is not exactly clear how much rain both events will dump on Georgia, but it will be significant. The good news is the last week did help dry out the area, keeping waterways at normal levels and the ground able to soak up some of this extreme moisture.

