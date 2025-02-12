Expand / Collapse search
Woman reports $15K theft from downtown Atlanta hotel room while she slept

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 7:25am EST
Woman claims items stolen at Hotel Indigo

A woman is claiming about $15,000 worth of personal items were stolen from her room at Hotel Indigo in downtown Atlanta. Police are looking for the thieves.

The Brief

    • Woman claims $15,000 worth of items were stolen from her downtown Atlanta hotel room while she slept.
    • Surveillance footage captured a suspect using stolen credit cards at a nearby QT gas station.
    • Hotel Indigo says the room door was left ajar for hours and is working with Atlanta police on the investigation.

ATLANTA - A woman says someone stole thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings from her Hotel Indigo room in downtown Atlanta—all while she was asleep.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened on New Year’s Day. The woman said she woke up to the sound of cleaning staff knocking on her door, only to discover that about $15,000 worth of personal items had gone missing overnight.

Surveillance footage later captured a man using stolen credit cards linked to the case at a nearby QT gas station.

A spokesperson for Hotel Indigo said an electronic key lock audit revealed that the door had been left ajar for several hours. The audit showed that only guest keys had been used to access the room.

What's next:

Hotel officials say they are fully cooperating with Atlanta police as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by the victim, Hotel Indigo and Atlanta police. 

