Woman repeatedly punched after she confronts man who grabbed backside

The NYPD wants to find the man who groped and punched a woman as she walked along a street in Brooklyn.

The assault, captured on video, occurred on Aug. 15 at about 2:15 a.m. at the corner of South 4th Street and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

The man grabbed the 26-year-old victim's backside. She attempted to slap him when he punched her several times in the face.

Video shows her falling to the ground and getting back up.

The suspect fled the scene. The woman suffered bruising and swelling to her face.

He was described by police as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a du-rag, a white t-shirt with dark-colored sleeves and the number "88" on the back, denim shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.