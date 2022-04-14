Missing woman last seen getting out of mother's car while sitting in traffic

article

Officers in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman who police said got out of her mother’s vehicle in the middle of traffic along Sugarloaf Parkway on Wednesday.

Kayleigh Abbott was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday getting out of the car as it sat near Scenic Highway, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Abbott is described by police as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair with faded blue and red coloring. She was last seen wearing a black Under Armor shirt, tie-dye pants, and rainbow-colored crocks.

Police said Abbott has been diagnosed with several mental disorders, is highly impulsive, and does not understand the consequences of most actions. She is very social and yearns for acceptance, police said.

Anyone who sees her should call 911. Anyone with information about her disappearance should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).