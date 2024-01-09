Woman killed crossing street in Forsyth County Monday night

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified middle-aged female in all dark clothing was crossing Keith Bridge Road near Freedom Parkway when she was struck by a Dodge Caravn driven by a 57-year-old man from Cumming.

The sheriff's office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped immediately.

At this time, it is unknown if any charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

