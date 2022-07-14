Woman killed in fiery car crash on Rockbridge Road

article

A late-night fiery car crash has killed one driver in DeKalb County.

Police say the woman's car hit a pole on the 6900 block of Rockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain areas.

At the scene, crews found the car on fire and had to put it out before they could remove the woman's body.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the victim other than saying she is believed to be in her 30s.

If you have any information about the crash, call the DeKAlb County Police Department.