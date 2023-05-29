Woman killed, 6 hospitalized in crash that sends car into building and starts fire

One woman was killed early Monday morning when police said two cars collided on Detroit's west side, sending one car into a nearby building and igniting a fire.

Detroit emergency crews were called to the terrible crash near Grand River and Southfield around 1:20 on Memorial Day.

According to officials, two cars initially collided and one of the cars flew into a nearby building where it caught fire.

A woman in her 20s died but it's not known if she was in the car or inside the building. Authorities said six people were hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Heavy construction equipment was brought in to remove the car from inside the building. After the crash, the building had to be demolished due to the damage.

The second car involved in the crash did not stop at the scene and police are still investigating.

The other six involved are expected to survive.