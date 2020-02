A woman has been rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Atlanta.

Officials told FOX 5 the 52-year-old victim was hit on Lucile Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Investigators are now checking cameras in the area to try and get a description of the vehicle.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.