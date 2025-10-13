Woman injured by glass after shots fired along Cheshire Bridge Road

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigate after gunfire damaged two vehicles outside a business on Cheshire Bridge Road early Oct. 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Gunfire damaged two vehicles during a parking lot meet-up on Cheshire Bridge Road early Monday. A woman was treated for minor injuries from broken glass, but no one was shot. Police have not identified suspects, described a motive, or said whether surveillance video captured the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire erupted early Monday outside a business along Cheshire Bridge Road.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road shortly after 3 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles struck by gunfire and a woman who suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during what appeared to be a parking lot meet-up.

Police said no one was shot in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of anyone involved, including the injured woman.

Investigators have not said how many people took part in the parking lot meet-up or their relationship with one another.

A motive has not been described.

Police have not identified any suspects, announced arrests, or said whether they are seeking specific individuals or vehicles.

The type of weapon used and how many rounds were fired have not been disclosed.

It is unclear whether surveillance video or other recordings captured the gunfire.

Officials have not said whether the vehicles were occupied when they were hit or whether additional property was damaged.

Police have not indicated whether charges are expected once the circumstances are determined.

It’s unclear whether investigators have interviewed the injured woman or any witnesses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Atlanta with any further details.