Woman injured by intoxicated driver outside Buckhead club

The Atlanta Police Department said an intoxicated driver injured a woman with their car in a parking outside a nightclub Wednesday morning in Buckhead.

Police said the woman was treated for minor injuries by Grady Memorial Hospital EMS.

Police said the officers responded at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and found the woman conscious at 25 Bennett Street.

Investigators say the woman was walking from a club when she was struck from behind by the driver.

Investigators learned the driver was intoxicated at the time of collision and was arrested on scene.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

