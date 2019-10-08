Woman in pickup truck accidentally shot in thigh by Labrador puppy

An Oklahoma woman underwent surgery after a dog shot her in the thigh in a pickup truck stopped at a railroad crossing.

The .22-caliber gun went off Thursday afternoon in Enid, Okla., when Molly, a yellow Labrador retriever puppy, jumped onto a back seat console, spooked by the passing train, according to news reports.

Passenger Tina Springer, 44, was expected to recover, KFOR-TV reported.

The driver of the pickup and the dog’s owner, Brent Parks, 79, called 911 to report the shooting.

“The dog shot her?” the 911 operator is heard asking Parks, according to a recording of the call obtained by the station.

“Yeah,” Parks responds. “He stepped on it and it went off.”

Later in the recording Springer is heard crying in pain, as Parks tells her, “Come off of it. You’re tougher than that. I know.”

Reports described Springer as Parks’ caretaker.

KFOR quoted police as saying the gun’s serial number had been scratched off.

