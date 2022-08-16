Woman hurt in southwest Atlanta house fire

Firefighters worked to douse the flames of a house fire in southwest Atlanta that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Oriole Drive in Audobon Forest. According to firefighters at the scene, 49-year-old Liza Milagro, her teen daughter, and a neighbor were inside the home at the time when the fire broke out. The neighbor, Jerri Lee, told FOX 5 she was staying at the house because her home went up in flames last week. She said she was in the shower when Milagro started yelling about a fire.

"We couldn't find her at first, we kept on screaming, and we didn't get a response,' Lee said. "She was still in the house, so I am sure she inhaled quite a bit of smoke."

Lee and Milagro's teen daughter managed to get out safely. It took some time for Milagro to get out, and another neighbor managed to assist her in evacuating, according to Lee.

Milagro was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Crews managed to put out the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.