Woman hospitalized after escaping burning SW Atlanta apartments

A woman has been hospitalized after she escaped a burning apartment building in southwest Atlanta on Monday night.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Villas Apartments on the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire pouring out of the two-story apartment building and said the flames had spread to nearby brush.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, a woman who was suffering second- and third-degree burns ran out of the building into a nearby cemetery.

Firefighters treated the woman until medics arrived at the scene to rush her to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

After fighting the blaze for around an hour, crews were able to extinguish both the brush fire and the flames on the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.