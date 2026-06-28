Woman hospitalized after shooting at Doraville apartments

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The Brief A woman is fighting for her life following a Doraville apartment shooting on Sunday morning. Officers rushed to the scene just after 9 a.m. and discovered the wounded victim. Police have not released any details regarding potential suspects or a motive.



A woman was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday morning after she was shot at a Doraville apartment complex, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to Wood Terrace Circle at the Wood Terrace Apartments just after 9 a.m. Sunday. They were responding to an emergency call regarding a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Emergency responders quickly took her to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wood Terrace Circle on June 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what led up to the gunfire at the apartment complex. It also remains unclear if investigators have identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the case.