'Hope and pray the police get you before the streets do': Mom of shooting victim's message to suspect

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting on Old Hapeville Road Monday afternoon.

Atlanta police haven’t released many details about the shooting, but the victim’s mother said she’s "not okay," and suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Yellow caution tape blocked off much of the 2500 block of Old Hapeville Road SW around 12:15 p.m. after police responded to reports of a person shot. T

At the scene, officers found an unconscious woman with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The scene is not that far from Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.

That school went under a brief lockdown, but the family said their anguish has only just begun.

"I was at work and someone told me my daughter was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend," her mother, who didn’t want to speak on camera or reveal her name, said.

Atlanta police haven’t said how the victim and the shooter know each other, but they said the two were acquaintances.

Investigators scanned the area for clues as neighbors watched in shock and dismay.

That woman’s mother didn’t have much to say about the violence, but she did have one message to the person who pulled the trigger:

"Hope and pray the police get you before the streets do," she said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

