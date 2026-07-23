Woman hit, killed by train in Whitfield County, sheriff says

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The Brief Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Willowdale Road and Chattanooga Road around 4:00 a.m. Thursday after reports that a woman was hit by a train. Investigators confirmed a woman died at the scene, but her identity has not yet been determined.



A woman was killed after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Whitfield County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies responded to a person who was hit by a train near Willowdale Road and Chattanooga Road around 4 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene but have since cleared the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the woman's identity or age at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the woman's death and if foul play is suspected.

Officials have not stated which train company was involved.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.