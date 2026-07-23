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Woman hit, killed by train in Whitfield County, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 23, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 3:43 PM EDT
article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Willowdale Road and Chattanooga Road around 4:00 a.m. Thursday after reports that a woman was hit by a train.
    • Investigators confirmed a woman died at the scene, but her identity has not yet been determined.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was killed after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Whitfield County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies responded to a person who was hit by a train near Willowdale Road and Chattanooga Road around 4 a.m. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene but have since cleared the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the woman's identity or age at this time. 

It is unclear what led up to the woman's death and if foul play is suspected. 

Officials have not stated which train company was involved.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident. 

The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. 

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