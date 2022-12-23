Expand / Collapse search
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning.

A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.

The woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where she died. Temperatures in Bath Township have been dangerously cold Friday, with wind chills dipping well below zero degrees.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Blustery, cold weather continues into Saturday

It is frigid outside, and the winds are only making it worse. This weather will continue into the weekend. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.