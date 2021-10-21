Woman dies after being shot while driving in Bibb County

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a woman as she was driving in Bibb County.

Officials say 59-year-old Macon resident Harriett Patrick was killed around 1 a.m. on Oct. 10.

According to investigators, Patrick was driving west on Eisenhower Parkway in her vehicle when she was hit by gunfire.

Medics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. She died on Wednesday.

Patrick's death has been declared a homicide and remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

