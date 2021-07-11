Woman hit and killed by MARTA train, police say
ATLANTA - A woman was hit by a MARTA train and later died on Sunday evening, police confirmed.
According to MARTA officials, a woman was on a rail track between Lindbergh Station and Arts Center station around 8:20 p.m.
She was hit by a Southbound train.
Police later confirmed the woman died as a result of her injuries.
A bus bridge was put into place between Midtown station and Lindbergh station throughout Sunday night MARTA police
An investigation continues.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.