Woman hit and killed by MARTA train, police say

A woman was hit by a MARTA train and later died on Sunday evening, police confirmed.

According to MARTA officials, a woman was on a rail track between Lindbergh Station and Arts Center station around 8:20 p.m.

She was hit by a Southbound train.

Police later confirmed the woman died as a result of her injuries.

A bus bridge was put into place between Midtown station and Lindbergh station throughout Sunday night MARTA police

An investigation continues.

