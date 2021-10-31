Woman diagnosed with dementia missing from group home, police say

article

Clayton County police said a woman went missing in Ellenwood on Saturday afternoon and officials fear for her safety because she was diagnosed with dementia.

Officers said 70-year-old Sheila Stubben walked away from a group home, to which she recently moved. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Officers responded to the missing person call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 4000 block of Craig Drive.

Police said Stubben has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is 4-foot-11 in height and weighs 140 pounds.

Police said Stubben was last seen wearing red pants, white shoes, a white shirt, a black jacket and a brown purse.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

