Woman cut by her child's father during argument, police say

A woman allegedly told police the father of her child cut her with a knife during an argument early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers headed to 515 Fulton Street at about 2:10 a.m. and found a woman with cuts on her body.

She allegedly told police the father of her child entered her home and they started arguing.

She told police the man used a knife to cut her and she ran from the home on foot before officers arrived.

Police said she refused to be transported to a hospital and was treated at the scene.

Police did not detail any arrests or identify suspects.

Police said investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

