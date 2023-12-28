Woman convicted of killing husband in 2020 in Clayton County

A woman has been convicted of killing her husband of three years in 2020 in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley, a jury has found Tempest Cymone Daniel guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault and family violence.

The State presented evidence that Daniel and her husband, Vincent Taylor, were in an argument on the morning of Jan. 18. He left their home with the couple's two minor children and spent the day with his dad and grandmother.

Taylor told his father about the fight with his wife and said he was ending the relationship with Daniel.

Taylor then took his children home and once again told his father that he was ending the relationship. About 3 or 4 hours later, Taylor left the home after he was stabbed. He was found at a gas station in DeKalb County with a stab wound to his neck. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital but died of his wound.

Clayton County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert L. Mack presided over the trial and sentenced Daniel to life in prison with the possibility of parole.