Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim

Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet.

Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Saturday night. Police said she had a "graze wound to her lip." Police determined she was jumped by multiple people when shots were fired.

The woman was transported to a hospital.

Investigators learned the woman know her attackers and described Jones. Police quickly detained the suspect.