Woman arrested for firing shot at car during road rage incident in LaGrange

A road rage incident turned violent in LaGrange last night, leaving one driver lucky to be alive. At around 8 p.m. on May 13, police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Springdale Drive and Broad Street.

According to the victim, who spoke to officers at a Walgreens on Vernon Street, the incident started near Medical Parkway, where a red Nissan began following him. The victim said the Nissan continued to follow him until they reached the intersection of Springdale Drive and Broad Street, where they came to a stop at a red light.

That's when, according to the victim, a woman got out of the Nissan holding a gun. She reportedly questioned the victim about his driving and then pointed the weapon at him. As the victim drove away from the intersection, he heard one shot fired from the handgun.

Police were able to confirm that one shot hit the victim's vehicle. The suspect, identified as Trekendra Williams, was found at her residence and arrested on one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

