Woman arrested for arson at Kennesaw apartments

article

Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman after they said she intentionally started a fire at a Kennesaw-area apartment complex on Friday.

It happened at the Avenues of Kennesaw located at 3780 Towne Crossing NW just before noon. Investigators said the woman intentionally set fire to an exterior second-floor balcony.

Lydia N. Ferguson, 33, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of arson in the first-degree with endangerment. She was given a $25,000 bond.

Her motive was not immediately clear.