Woman allegedly stabs man during fight in Buckhead area

Atlanta police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 3100 block of Roswell Road NW in Buckhead on April 8 at approximately 8:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with lacerations to his body.

According to the authorities, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing, and was given immediate medical attention. Early findings suggest that the victim was involved in a fight with someone they knew before the stabbing.

The police units quickly apprehended the likely suspect and charges have been filed against her. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The authorities have cautioned that the above information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

