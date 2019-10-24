Woman accused of stealing donations to children’s cancer charity

A woman is wanted in Coweta County for burglarizing a barbershop. Investigators say surveillance video shows her also swiping a donation box for a children’s cancer charity.

Investigators say Tammy Leigh Jones was fired from The Barber Shop on Highway 34 in Coweta County back in September. They say she picked an odd time to pick up her last paycheck, the middle of the night. She’s accused of breaking in, talking her check, other items from the shop and on the way out doing something the barber thought was the worst than any of that. She is accused of stealing a donation box for children’s charity called Joey’s Toy Box.

“There was approximately $280 in there that they had been collecting,” said Investigator Shawna Wade of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Kim Doolittle is Joey’s mom. She tells FOX 5 News her son started the charity right before he passed away from cancer is 2008. They provide toys and other services to families of sick children in Metro Atlanta hospitals.

“He had his first fundraiser and made $1,800,” Doolittle said. “That was his first and last fundraiser. He passed away shortly afterward,” The charity continues in his name.

Investigators say they have given Tammy Leigh Jones an opportunity to turn herself in but they say she never showed up. They say she also has a warrant for her arrest for failing to show up for court for a theft by taking charge in a different case.

Employees at The Barber Shop replaced the $280 from their own pockets. Kim Doolittle says taking the money prevents Joey’s Toy Box from helping sick children and their families.

“We work so hard to raise money. And here’s a local business that is trying to help. But I guess she thought she needed the money more than we did,” Doolittle said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tammy Leigh Jones, call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

