Woman accused of murdering infant grandson sentenced to life without parole

A woman accused of murdering her 9-month-old grandson in 2016 was convicted on all accounts and sentenced to life in prison without parole after her case was tried in court for the second time.

Officials said Tonya Monroe led Sandy Spring police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office to believe her grandson Kobe Shaw had suffocated to death. However, a toxicology report showed that the baby had actually died of an overdose.

DRUG ADDICT ACCUSED OF KILLING GRANDSON WITH METHAMPHETAMINE

When Shaw found out, she fled. It took a month for U.S. Marshals to find her in a chase across Georgia and Alabama.

She was originally due in court in 2018, but that case resulted in an 11-1 hung jury.

At her second trial, the State presented evidence and expert testimony to show that Monroe poisoned Kobe, who had a rare genetic disorder, with methamphetamine. The State argued that she acted with malice and intent to harm the baby.

"The jury verdict and the sentence reflect the tragedy that Kobe’s family has had to endure for six years," said Deputy District Attorney Lauren McAuley. "I hope they find some closure and peace at the conclusion of this trial."

This time around, Monroe was found guilty on all counts including malice murder, two counts of felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and distribution of methamphetamine.

"This conviction was the result of a close partnership between our office, the Sandy Springs Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service," said District Attorney Fani Willis. "After two trials over six years, I’m proud that we were able to get justice for the murder of this precious child."