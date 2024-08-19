Woman accused of hit-and-run crash at Henry County Publix

article

Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash at a local grocery store.

Investigators say the crash happened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Publix on Jonesboro Road in Hampton.

Police say the woman was driving a two-door sedan that may have been a Honda Civic.

The woman was reportedly wearing a jacket and tan-colored dress and was carrying a bag.

If you have any information about the crash, call Investigator M. Pilcher at (770) 288-8113, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text tips to (770) 220-7009.