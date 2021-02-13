Woman, 78, dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine; no link suspected

A 78-year-old woman died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona, but her death is not believed to be related to the vaccine, health officials said.

The woman died Friday, according to Kaiser Permanente, which operates the vaccination site at the Pomona campus.

"(The patient) received an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer around noon. While seated in the observation area after the injection, the patient complained of feeling discomfort and while being evaluated by medical personnel, she lost consciousness,'' Kaiser Permanente said in a statement Saturday.

"Paramedics on scene began CPR almost immediately and continued, but she ultimately could not be revived. Her cause of death has not been determined; however, there were no signs or symptoms of a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction. Her family has shared that she had a history of heart-related illness.''

The woman was accompanied by her husband of 57 years, who also received a vaccination. Kaiser officials said that despite the tragedy, he still intends to receive his second dose of the vaccine in a few weeks. Kaiser said the site will remain open and vaccinations will continue as long as supplies are available.

