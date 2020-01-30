Woman, 75, recovering after SUV crashes into apartment following drug-related shooting

DeKalb County police said a 75-year-old woman had to be rescued from under an SUV which crashed into her apartment bedroom and landed on top of her lap after the driver and his passenger were shot. One person is dead, the woman and another man are recovering, and police say three people were taken into custody after the incident.

Janet Thomas was recovering Friday after an SUV slammed into her apartment located inside the Rue Fontaine Condominiums just hours earlier.

Janet Thomas

Police and rescue workers were called out to the 100 block of Rue Fontaine around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Police said officers arrived to find two men shot, one of them multiple times. Both the men were rushed to an area hospital, one if critical and the other in stable condition.

Police said the 25-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, later died from his injuries. The other man, identified by police as 20-year-old Khalil Winborn, remained in stable condition Thursday.

Rescue workers worked quickly to pull the 75-year-old Thomas from under the SUV.

"Fire and EMS were both on scene. From what I understand, she was entrapped under the vehicle at some point, but they were able to successfully rescue her," Sgt. Davin Morgan said.

“The was God’s grace. God, covered, smothered, and tucked her. That was God,” Thomas’ former daughter-in-law Selentria Bigsby commented.

Gary Andre Davis (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said the shooting was drug related. They arrested Gary Andre Davis, 20, and charged hime with murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, and drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Two others, Lonzell Marsh, 24, and Jacon Gardner, 29, were also arrested and were booked on various drug-related charges.

All three remained in the DeKalb County Jail as of Friday morning.