Woman, 2 boys arrested on burglary and murder warrants in Beaumont

Authorities have a woman and two young boys behind bars for Burglary and Murder in Beaumont located just east of Houston.

Search and arrest warrants were executed on Thursday around 8 a.m. by the Beaumont Police Department at a home in the 700 block of Goliad. That's where officials say Marina Rebollar, 36, was arrested on a warrant for Burglary. Two other boys, who were not identified, but were 13 and 10, respectively.

The 13-year-old was arrested for Burglary and Murder, while the 10-year-old had a warrant for Burglary.

We're told these warrants stemmed from several active investigations, among them was the death of Juan Salazar at Goliad and Wall Streets in March 2022.

