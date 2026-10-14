WNBA fans gather to send off Atlanta Dream to finals

The Brief The Atlanta Dream left College Park for San Francisco ahead of their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013. Fans and local high school basketball players gathered outside Gateway Center Arena to cheer on the team. The Falcons hosted 10 breast cancer patients and survivors at their 14th annual Dazzle and Dine event.



The Atlanta Dream departed Gateway Center Arena in College Park for San Francisco, where they will open the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. The best-of-seven series begins Oct. 17.

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The team’s trip began with a private sendoff at the arena, where music played as players boarded buses and fans and staff held signs wishing them luck. The Dream are making their first Finals appearance since 2013, led by Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese.

Among those who came to see the players off were local high school basketball players, who said the team’s success means a lot to young athletes in Atlanta.

"It means a lot to us girls from Atlanta that play basketball just to see, you know, the greatness and set the tone," one student said. "They, you know, are our inspiration."

Games 3 and 4 of the Finals are scheduled to be played at State Farm Arena. The Dream and the Atlanta Hawks announced the venue change this week.

Falcons host breast cancer survivors

The Atlanta Falcons hosted 10 breast cancer patients and survivors in Duluth for the team’s 14th annual Dazzle and Dine event. Guests enjoyed an afternoon of pampering before sitting down to a meal prepared and served by Falcons players and team legends.

The event is part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative, which raises awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One Falcons player said meeting the women and hearing their stories offered a powerful reminder of their strength and perseverance.