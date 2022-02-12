Expand / Collapse search
WM Phoenix Open guests reportedly experiencing heat-related issues, injuries, seizures, unconsciousness

WM Phoenix Open guests. Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Fire Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Fire Department says Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open yielded at least 50 calls for help, and counting.

What's expected to be the busiest day of the open is proving to be pretty busy for the fire department as well, says Dave Folio with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Heat-related issues, seizures, golf cart injuries, falls, people becoming unconscious, cactus injuries and high-heel wearing-related injuries have been reported, and Folio says they continue to get more as night falls over the open.

He says as of 4:30 p.m., they've already had 50 calls for help on Saturday alone.

The open is expected to see 800,000 people pass through the tournament in total. In 2021, just 5,000 people were allowed in per day due to COVID-19 protocols.

"Drink water and eat a good lunch. Be safe," the fire department said.

