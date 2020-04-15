With a big smile on his face, Bradenton's boy birthday becomes extra special with surprise drive-by parade

A Bradenton boy with Down syndrome was excited to turn 11 years old, until the coronavirus interrupted his plans. But it took the community to step in and make his birthday special anyway.

In a video shared with FOX 13, 11-year-old Cameron Cody and his family were waiting on his driveway when a parade of about 25 cars showed up.

Cameron loves sports and some of his teammates from his baseball team were in those cars, waving banners, handing him gifts and throwing ballons. The vehicles were even decked out in birthday decor.

His sister told FOX 13 this was an unexpected surprise for Cameron.

"He would be kinda excited to see his friends because he hasn't seen them because of the coronavirus," Gracielynn Cody said.