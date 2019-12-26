Wisconsin fire department spoofs ‘The Grinch’ to raise money for fallen firefighter’s family

A police department, fire department and Honda dealership in Wisconsin created a funny take on “The Grinch” to help the family of a firefighter who died of a heart attack.

First responders for the Village of Sturtevant Police Department and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department created the social media video with the help of Racine Honda and members of the Racine community.

Brian Serdyski felt chest pain and dizziness while he was responding to the scene of a fatal crash on Oct. 19, according to Fox affiliate FOX 6 Now. He was taken to a hospital after suffering a heart attack and released on Oct. 21. He was cleared to work on Halloween but the next morning, Serdynski’s wife found him unresponsive.

FOX 6 Now reported Serdynski was a firefighter with the department for five years and left behind his wife and three children.

The various departments and car dealership chose to create the fun social video sketch in an effort to raise money for Serdynski’s family.

The video, dubbed “How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Union Grove Fire Department,” was posted on Dec. 23, showing the Grinch applying for a position at the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department. He’s turned away, becomes Santa’s helper and then steals presents meant for the fire department as revenge.

Watch the full video below:

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family with a goal of $20,000. As of Dec. 26, more than $14,600 was raised.

If you would like to donate, you may do so by clicking here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.