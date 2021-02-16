Winter weather delays second doses of COVID-19 for some in DeKalb County

article

Georgia might have not gotten its dose of winter weather, but the unprecedented weather event across the country has caused some DeKalb County residents to miss out on their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, at least for now.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said it will have to need to reschedule all second doses of the Moderna vaccine schedule for Wednesday at the Doraville and Stonecrest sites.

The winter weather has caused an issue with the supply chain of the vaccine.

County health officials will contact those individuals through email and phone calls when new appointments will become available.

Anyone with information can visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

