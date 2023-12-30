Winning numbers drawn for $760M Powerball jackpot

article

Check your tickets. The winning numbers have been drawn for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

After no one was able to match all five numbers and the Power Ball number in Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot has swelled to approximately $760 million. One player in Texas was able to match five numbers with the power play, winning $2 million, while another player in California matched five numbers for a $1 million prize.

Saturday's big prize is the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30, are: 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34 and the Powerball number is 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Southern California has already had two billion-dollar jackpot winners this year. The first was a $1.08 billion jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a market in downtown Los Angeles. It's the fourth-biggest lottery jackpot of all time. Months later, in October, a $1.76 billion ticket was sold at a liquor store in Frazier Park in Kern County. That was the second-largest jackpot in history.

LA County is also home to the largest Powerball winner in history. Edwin Castro took home the $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022.