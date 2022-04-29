More than a dozen displaced by Marietta apartment fire

Firefighters spent Friday evening working to extinguish a major fire at a Marietta apartment complex.

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Windy Hill Road. Firefighters said there were heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

At least 15 units were damaged by the fire or were damaged in the fighting of the fire.

No one was injured.

The fire shut down traffic for some time as crews worked to put out the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire.