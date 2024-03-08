'Winding' down toward daylight saving time with local clock shop

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:36 PM EST until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
15
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:51 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:51 AM EST until WED 8:07 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:40 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

'Winding' down toward daylight saving time with local clock shop

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Daylight saving time at Champ's Clock Shop

Founded in 1967 as a clock repair shop, the inventory inside soon grew into an eye-popping (and ear-shattering!) one-of-a-kind collection.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Here’s your annual reminder: daylight saving time begins this weekend, which means you’ll need to "spring forward" an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

For most of us, that means pressing a few buttons in our car or on the microwave oven to make sure the time is correct. But for Jeff Champion — it means days and days of painstaking winding, cranking, and battery-changing. 

Champion is the owner of Champ’s Clock Shop, a family-owned store, museum, and tourist attraction in Douglasville. Founded by Jeff’s father in 1967 as a clock repair shop, the inventory inside soon grew into an eye-popping (and ear-shattering!) one-of-a-kind collection.

"The ticking sound in here alone is like the walls are just full of termites," laughs Champion.

Today, there are more than 800 clocks inside the shop — we’re talking all shapes, sizes, and styles — and that means every single one needs to be changed when daylight saving time begins and ends. Champion says the winding work began a few weeks ago, and he brought in extra help to change batteries and set all the quartz clocks.

A lot of work? Yes. But is it worth it to keep his family business ticking? Absolutely. 

"The nice thing is, in this business, you’re all the time meeting cool people with cool clocks. And every clock’s got its story," he says. 

Champ’s Clock Shop is located at 3834 King Drive in Douglasville — and shop hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Click here for more information on the shop — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning helping Jeff Champion and his team prepare for this weekend’s time change!