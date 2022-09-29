Expand / Collapse search
Winder man charged with possession of child porn

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Barrow County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Martin Smith article

Martin Smith (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

WINDER, Ga. - A 54-year-old Winder man was arrested Thursday after the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office’s Office says deputies found evidence he was trading child sexual abuse material.

Martin Smith was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say Smith was arrested after executing a search warrant on his Bowling Lane home. Smith came to investigators' attention after multiple reports made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation.

Smith was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center.