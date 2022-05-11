Police arrest 'dangerous' Winder man accused of murdering roommate

article

Police have arrested an "armed and dangerous" Winder, Georgia man accused of murdering his 69-year-old roommate.

Officials say 54-year-old Miguel Martinez was wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

According to Winder police, the body of David Wolfe was found on May 7 inside a home on East Broad Street after a landlord performed a welfare check. Police said that check was performed after both Wolfe and Martinez had not been seen in several days.

Police said Wolfe’s vehicle was missing from the home. It was later found in another part of the country.

Investigators believe Wolfe's death and Martinez's flight might have actually taken place on May 3 or May 4.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the case. Wolfe’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Officials have not released any information on where or how Martinez was taken into custody.

If you have any information about the case please call Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).