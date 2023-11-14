Mom, 7-month old injured after gunmen open fire on DeKalb County home

A DeKalb County mother and her 7-month-old son have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a home overnight.

Detectives tell FOX 5 that a family member may have been the target of the gunman.

Police described what happened Monday at the home on Wildginger Run in Lithonia as "nonsense and a lack of morality."

Officials say the gunmen opened fire on the home, injuring the 29-year-old woman and her infant son who were sleeping in their bed when the shooting took place.

Medics rushed both victims to local hospitals. Police say they are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators called the mom and her child innocent victims and said they believe the intended target was a group of young men who live in the home and are extended family members to the injured.

According to detectives, the young men had an ongoing dispute with another group that may have led up to the shooting.

Police have yet to release any details about possible suspects and are working to figure out how the shooters left the scene.

They say they did recover surveillance footage from four different neighbors and hope those videos can help them identify the gunmen.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.