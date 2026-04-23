Why an Atlanta man is refusing to pay a $5,000 water bill

The Brief An Atlanta business owner is fighting a $5,000 water bill after his monthly charges jumped from just $13. A city-suggested plumber found no leaks at the property and could not even locate a meter box under the concrete. The city has taken no action to lower the bill because the owner does not have a repair invoice to prove a fix.



An Atlanta business owner is considering legal action against the city after his monthly water bill skyrocketed from $13 to $5,000 without explanation.

Southeast Atlanta water bill dispute

What we know:

Alphonso Smith, owner of Art Studio Signs on Lakewood Avenue, says his water bill jumped to $5,000 during February and March 2025. Smith has owned the two-story building since 1978 and typically pays a $13 service fee because his water usage is so low it often doesn't register.

According to Smith, the city claimed he used 52,000 gallons in one month, which he says is "enough to fill two Olympic-size swimming pools."

Smith hired a plumber recommended by the city who found no leaks in the building or at the meter. The plumber reported that he could not even locate a meter or a meter box after digging under a concrete slab.

Despite pleading his case to the Watershed board twice, the city has not adjusted the bill because Smith couldn't provide a repair invoice. Smith says he has no invoice because there was no leak to repair.

Unresolved questions in billing surge

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear why the water bill miraculously returned to normal levels in April 2025 despite Smith making no changes or repairs to the property.

Additionally, the Department of Watershed Management has not explained why their records indicated massive water usage if a physical meter box could not be located by the plumber.

Official response to billing complaints

What they're saying:

Smith is adamant that he will not pay the bill, stating, "Now it's getting to the point where litigation comes to be part of the situation." He believes the charge is a clerical error.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Department of Watershed Management said, "While no issues were identified, The Department of Watershed Management is committed to working with Mr. Smith to verify the meter and address any remaining concerns."